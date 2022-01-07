Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Lohri 2022: Date, Time, history, significance & why the Hindu festival is celebrated

The festival of Lohri is celebrated just a day before Makar Sankranti. This festival has great significance in North India, especially in the state of Punjab and Haryana. Lohri holds special substance for those people who are newly married or who have had a new baby in their house. This year the Hindu festival of Lohri will be celebrated on 13 January 2022. Popular beliefs claim that the festival is celebrated to mark the end of winters and is linked to the Rabi crop harvesting.

Lohri is celebrated by having a bonfire in the evening by collecting wood and cow dung cakes and circumambulating around it along with your family. At the time of parikrama, there is a tradition of putting things like peanuts, revdi, sesame seeds, maize grains etc. in the burning fire. It is said that by doing this one gets rid of the evil eye of others, a pleasant atmosphere is created in the house and the health of the family members remains good.

Lohri 2022: History and Significance

There is a legend of Dulla Bhatti that is sung as a central theme among many Lohri songs. He was hailed as a hero of Punjab. He saved the Hindu girls from being abducted and taken forcibly into slave trading to the Middle East. Among the girls he saved, there were Sundri and Mundri who gradually became the theme of Lohri song.

Lohri Song

Sunder mundriye ho!

Tera kaun vicharaa ho!

Dullah Bhatti walla ho!

Dullhe di dhee vyayae ho!

Ser shakkar payee ho!

Kudi da laal pathaka ho!

Kudi da saalu paata ho!

Salu kaun samete!

Chache choori kutti! zamidara lutti!

Zamindaar sudhaye!

Bade bhole aaye!

Ek bhola reh gaya!

Sipahee far ke lai gaya!

Sipahee ne mari itt!

Sanoo de de Lohri, te teri jeeve jodi!

(Cry or howl!)

Bhaanvey ro te bhaanvey pitt!