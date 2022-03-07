International Women's Day 2022: 3 Laws every working woman should know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Legal rights of working woman

International Women's Day is being celebrated around the globe on March 8. The day commemorates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As the women take over the baton of becoming the bread earners of their families, they still have to face challenges on a day to day level. In the 21st century when women are reaching new heights and exploring new avenues of success, it's important for them to be aware of their rights. Especially for women who dodge between careers, it becomes all the more important to be aware of their legal rights at the workplace. It is imperative for every one of us to know about these laws and to ensure they are being followed at our workplace

The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976

Under this act male and female workers are eligible for payment of equal wages for work of the same and similar nature and no discrimination should be made against female employees in the matters of transfers, training and promotion etc.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

It is a legislative act in India that seeks to protect women from sexual harassment at their place of work. The Act defines sexual harassment as unwelcome acts or behaviour (whether directly or by implication) including physical contact and advances, a demand or request for sexual favors, making sexually coloured remarks, showing pornography, any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature.

Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017

The Maternity (Amendment) Bill 2017, an amendment to the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. "It is an act to regulate the employment of women in certain establishments for a certain period before and after childbirth and to provide for maternity benefit and certain other benefits." To be eligible for maternity benefit, female workers are entitled to a maximum of 12 weeks (84 days) of maternity leave. Payment during the leave period is based on the average daily wage for the period of actual absence. In case of miscarriage or medical termination of pregnancy, a worker is entitled to six weeks of paid maternity leave.