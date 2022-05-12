International Nurses Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Theme, Quotes & everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV International Nurses Day 2022

International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 each year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, who is known to be the founder of modern nursing. It is observed to celebrate the spirit of nurses and their contribution to the field of healthcare. We all witnessed their zeal and undying spirit during the tough times of COVID19 when the whole country was fighting against the deadly virus. It becomes all the more important to sensitize people and spread awareness about their critical role in society. Hence, let's take this day and dedicate it to each nurse or a caregiver who despite all odds works tirelessly and selflessly for the wellbeing of the people.

International Nurses Day 2022: History

As mentioned above, International Nurses Day coincides with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the English social reformer, statistician and founder of Modern Nursing. The first International Nurses Day was celebrated in 1965.

Previously, Dorothy Sutherland, an officer in the US Department of Health, Education, and Welfare had proposed this day. But it was not accepted. After 20 years, May 12 was finally selected as Florence Nightingale's birthday.

International Nurses Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year is 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.' It focuses on the need to protect, support and invest in the nursing profession to strengthen healthcare systems around the world.

International Nurses Day 2022: Quotes

"Let us never consider ourselves finished, nurses. We must be learning all of our lives."---Florence Nightingale

"Nurses are there when the last breath is taken, and nurses are there when the first breath is taken. Although it is more enjoyable to celebrate the birth, it is just as important to comfort in death."---Christine Belle

"Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription."---Val Saintsbury

"When you’re a nurse, you know that every day you will touch a life or a life will touch yours."---Unknown

International Nurses Day 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings

Thank you so much for bringing hope into this hopeless world and nursing the infected society with your love and care. Happy Nurses Day!

To go above and beyond the call of duty, the first to come and last to leave, the heart and soul of caring. Happy International nurses Day 2021!

Even though your contribution deserves to be celebrated, allow us to show our gratitude towards your service on this special occasion. Happy Nurses Day!

Wonderful nurses give from the heart, making the world a better place for those whose lives they touch. Happy Nurses Day!

Hands that turn caring into action... Touch that turns compassion into comfort... Smiles that turn love into healing... Happy Nurses Day!