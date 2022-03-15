Holi in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana: Date, Time, Special things you should know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UPTOURISMGOV Representative image

Holi 2022 will fall on March 18. While the festival of colours in most of India is celebrated for two days, the Braj area (Vrindavan, Mathura, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Gokul) which is the hometown of Lord Krishna in Uttar Pradesh celebrates the festival a week prior to the main day. the festival lasts for a total of nine days. In 2022, these celebrations will last from March 11th to 19th. Know about date and importance of these nine days here:

March 10th in 2022: Laddoo Holi in Barsara

At Barsana's Radha Rani Temple, which is also called Shriji Temple Barsara, devotees celebrate Laddoo Holi which involves literally throwing sweets on each other during the festivities. The priests also throw laddoos to devotees as a blessing.

March 11th in 2022: Lathmar Holi in Barsana

Lathmar Holi is very popular in Braj of Uttar Pradesh. As per the traditions, men from Nandgaon go to Barsara to throw colours on the women. These women chase the men with sticks. The men hold a shield on top of their heads and enjoy the festival together.

March 12th in 2022: Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon

The day is similar to that of Lathmar Holi in Barsana. However, on this day, men from Barsana go to Nandgaon to play Holi with the women of Nandgaon.

March 14th in 2022: Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan and Mathura

Phoolwali Holi in Vrindavan is celebrated with flowers at Banke Bihari Temple. People gather there and throw flowers on each other. The priests too join the devotees and shower flowers on them.

March 15th in 2022: Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul

Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul is similar to Lathmar Holi. On this day local women use chadi (‘little sticks’ or ‘wands’) to chase men. Children are dressed as Krishna and Radha and a procession starts from Gokul Dham Temple where men and women playfully celebrate the festival.

March 16th in 2022: Widow Holi in Vrindavan

Vrindavan is the only place in Uttar Pradesh where widows too celebrate Holi. At Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan, widows wear colourful dresses and enjoy the festival in full spirits. They, even dance, sing and play Lord Krishna bhajans and play with colours, flowers and gulal.

March 17th in 2022: Holika Dahan in Mathura

Holika Dahan is celebrated throughout northern India. It marks the triumph of good over evil. The ritual is held in Mathura at Holi Gate. On this day after sunset a large bonfire is ignited where an effigy of demoness Holika is burnt. It represents the victory of good over evil. In 2022, the Holika Dahan muhurat is from 21:06 to 22:16.

March 18th in 2022: Holi in Mathura

Day 8 is the main day of the Holi festival. At Holi Gate and Dwarkadhish Temple people gather and celebrate the day by throwing colours on each other. The festival s celebrated in full spirits and people from all over the country come here to join in the celebrations.

March 19th in 2022: Huranga Holi in Baldeo

The day after the main day of Holi, people celebrate the end of Holi in Dauji Temple. There is a big holy pond in Baldeo where devotees come in search of meaning of life and celebrate the day by dancing and playing with water and colours.