Holi 2022: Best Wishes, SMS, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook Status for your loved ones

Holi is here! Celebrated every year in the spring season, the festival of colours brings joy and happiness to the lives of people. Holi is celebrated on the full moon day that marks the arrival of spring. The festival is celebrated for two days, Holika Dahan (17th Match) and Holi (18th March). The second day of Holi is termed as Dhulandi, Dhulheti or badi Holi in which people play with colours. It is the day when enjoy and spread positivity by playing with colours and eating traditional food dishes, sweets, and drinks.

And most importantly, don't forget to wish your friends and family over social media platforms. Here are some wishes, meaningful quotes, messages, SMS, best images, and wallpapers curated just for you and your loved ones!

Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, SMS and Messages for WhatsApp and Facebook

Holi is a special time of year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours. Wish you all a very Happy Holi!

It's time to celebrate the different colours of beautiful relationships. I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life on this Holi. Wishing you all a very happy Holi!

Holi is the time to unwind, de-stress and bond with sweets, traditional drinks and colours. Come let's rejuvenate by immersing ourselves in the colour of joy, happiness and laughter! Happy Holi to all!

Red, green, yellow and blue...the colours of Holi reminds me of you because just like them, you are so vibrant and full of life. Happy Holi, my dear friend!

Sending love with red, friendship with pink, wisdom with yellow and new beginnings with green. Have a colourful and happy Holi!

Wishing you good health and prosperity. May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Let us make this Holi memorable for everyone around us and not forget to keep our pets safe. Have a safe and colourful Holi!

Happy Holi 2022: Greetings and Quotes

May it be full of fun, joy, and love.

May you be as colourful as the festival itself or even more.

Let's all have lots of fun.

Wishing you all a very happy Holi 2022!

Moments of Holi are to be celebrated together,

So that the memories can be relished later,

These are the memories I wish to live with forever,

Have a wonderful and colourful happy Holi forever.

Wishing you all Happy Holi 2022!

Auspicious red.

Sunkissed gold.

Soothing silver.

Pretty purple.

Blissful blue.

Forever green.

Happy Holi 2022!

Colours of joy. Colours of happiness.

Colours of friendship. Colours of love.

All the colours you want to paint in life.

Wishing you all a very colourful Holi 2022!

May all the seven colours of the rainbow come together this Holi and bless your life with happiness and joy. Have a Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers

