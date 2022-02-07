Happy Propose Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages to celebrate the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Propose Day greetings and pic to share with you loved ones

Highlights Propose day is the second day of the Valentine's Week

Make the day memorable for your loved one by sharing images and wishes that will convey your feeling

Propose Day is the perfect occasion for putting a ring on that finger!

February is the month of love - a time to celebrate Valentine's Day with that special someone in your life. In the lead-up to Valentine's Day on February 14, each day is earmarked for a special occasion. On February 8, the second day of Valentine's Week, lovers will be celebrating Propose Day. If you are wondering how to propose to someone you love, there are a lot of options and ideas available online as to how to go ahead and make it a memorable one.

Also read: Valentine Week 2022 Full List: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day & other special days

It is also important to be prepared with the quotes, images, greetings, WhatsApp messages etc that can help you put into words how you are feeling about that someone special in your life. Here are some greetings to make your and your loved one's Propose Day all the more special.

Propose Day 2022: Best quotes, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status, SMS and greetings

-- You are not someone who I want to be with, you are someone I can't be without. Stay in my life forever. Happy Propose Day.

-- Love is passionate, love is blind, there is no better proposal can I make, that I am the best one you will ever find.

-- I make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your hand throughout my life. Happy Propose Day, love!

-- You're unique, you’re caring and you're the best. And I am the luckiest to have you in my life! Happy Propose Day My Sweet Heart!

-- "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." – Rumi

Propose Day 2022: HD Images & wallpapers

Image Source : FREEPIK Man goes down on one knee for proposal

Image Source : FREEPIK Man proposing to his lover during dusk

Image Source : FREEPIK gift an engagement ring to someone you love

Image Source : FREE PIK The best way to propose is to buy a ring for them