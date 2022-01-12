Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: WhatsApp messages, Wishes, Facebook Greetings, SMS and HD images

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, and HD images

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with much fervour across northern India. It is regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The day is devoted to the deity Surya or the sun. Sankranti honours the day when Sun travels from its zodiac and moves northwards from Tropic of Cancer to the tropic of Capricorn commemorating the end of the month with the winter solstice. This year the festival will be marked on January 14. It is observed in diverse forms in different parts of the country with tremendous enthusiasm and vigour. From kite flying to enjoying delicacies prepared from til and jaggery, the festival is loaded with merriment and frolic.

People mark the festival of Makar Sankranti with warmth and enthusiasm. Due to the pandemic, travelling has been restricted and it's difficult to go and meet your loved ones but definitely, you can send greetings, heartfelt messages to your friends, close relatives, and family.

Makar Sankranti 2022 Best wishes, status -

“Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity.” — Best Wishes of Makar Sankranti

Meethe gur mein mil gaye til...Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.--Wishing you a very prosperous Makar Sankranti!

“A beautiful, bright, and delighted day, sun entered makar to intense the ray. crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life. ” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti

As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a

Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti bajare ki roti,

Nimbu ka achar, suraj ki kirae,

Chan ki chandani aur apno ka pyaar.

Har jeevan ho khushal mubarak ho aapko

“Sankranti ka tyohar.”

Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.- Happy Makar Sankranti

“May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you the warmth of joy and happiness and love.” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti

Check out some Makar Sankranti 2022 HD images

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Makar Sankranti 2022: Facebook, WhatsApp messages