Follow us on Happy Lohri 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, Quotes, HD Images for your loved ones

Happy Lohri 2022: Lo aagyi Lohri ve! Yes, that's true. The first festival of the year 2022 is finally here and will be celebrated on January 13 just like every year. Originally celebrated in Punjab and neighbouring places, the festival of Lohri takes place on winter solstice day which marks the end of the chilly season. Not just in our country but it is also celebrated abroad with full pomp and show. People on this day express gratitude to God and pray for a bumper harvest. It is a great event on which people meet their loved ones and enjoy throwing peanuts, popcorn and revri in the bonfire and later having them as 'prasad.' Looking at the rise of COVID cases from the past few days, it seems that this year too, Lohri will be celebrated in a low-key manner. However, thanks to social media, one can now send best wishes to their loved ones online through various social media platforms. This is the reason why we are here with Best Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images that you can forward to your friends and family.

Lohri 2022 messages:

Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,Wish you a very Happy Lohri!

Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye, Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Happy Lohri!

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,Lohri mubaarak ho aapko..dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam, Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri !!

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers

Happy Lohri 2022 WhatsApp & Facebook Messages:

Sunder mundarie hoy, tera kaun vichara hoy, Dula bhati vala hoy, Duli di dhi viyai hoy, Bus bus aa le 1 rupea baki lodi te ayi. Happy Lohri.

Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho. Lohri ka prakash aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de. Happy Lohri.

No tear, no fear khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale.

Lohri 2022 ​Quotes:

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Image Source : INDIATV Lohri 2022 ​Quotes

Lohri 2022 Folk Song: