Happy Holi 2022: Date, History, Significance and everything you need to know about festival of colors

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Holi 2022

One of the most awaited festivals of the year Holi is around the corner. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, pomp and show the festival marks the ending of the winter season and the arrival of the spring. It usually falls in the month of March, every year. This time, the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 17 and 18. While 'Holika Dahan' or Choti Holi will be celebrated on March 17, Dhulandi or the colourful Holi will take place all across the country on March 18.

The festival is known to be celebrated across the country in different ways. There are several stories and mythological tales that trace the origin of this auspicious day. As we prepare ourselves to dive into the spirit of colours and merriment let's have a look at the history and significance of this wonderful festival.

Holi 2022: Legends and Significance

Holi celebrates not just the spirit of togetherness but significantly the victory of good over evil. As per folklore, there's a popular story about Prahlad, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu, who refused to bow down to his father Hiranyakshyap's power. In order to take revenge on Prahlad, Hiranyakshyap asked his sister Holika to sit on fire with his son as she was immune to fire. By Lord Vishnu's grace, Holika got burnt in the fire but Prahlad escaped the fire unharmed.

Also read: Chhoti Holi 2022: Holika Dahan shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

Another legend says that Holi is celebrated to celebrate the divine love between Radha and Krishna. The legend claims that when Krishna complained to his mother about his dark skin, she said that Radha will love him in every colour. Then Krishna asked Radha to paint him in the colour of her choice. They both painted each other and the same colours were reflected on each other. This is when they became RadhaKrishna.

Apart from mythological reasons, Holi marks the beginning of a new harvest season and also celebrates love and peace.

Also read: Holi 2022: Balam Pichkari to Hori Khele Ranghuveera, groove to these 10 Bollywood songs this festival