Happy 73th Republic Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, msgs, SMS, quotes, HD images, Facebook and WhatsApp status

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. This day holds a special significance in the lives of Indians as in 1950 our country became a 'sovereign democratic republic.' A new constitution of free India came into effect replacing the Government Of India Act of 935. During the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in 1929, a resolution was passed demanding complete independence on January 26 and it was after that our constitution became the governing document of India. The celebrations take place all over the country but the grand one is held at the Rajpath in the capital city-- New Delhi. The President of India, Prime Minister, other important political figures, foreign dignitaries and guests are invited to watch the cultural beauty and military might. Not just tableaux and parades but gallantry awards are also given to people who demonstrated immense bravery. Well, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations will be slightly different!

Republic Day is a day of pride for all us Indians and therefore it becomes important to wish your near and dear ones on social media. This is the reason why we've brought forth the wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages which you can send your family & friends on this patriotic day.

Republic Day 2022 Quotes and Greetings:

Republic Day 2022 Wishes, WhatsApp and Facebook Messages:

Never Forget The Hero’s

Who Sacrificed Their Lives

To Bring Up This Glorious Day To India,

Happy Republic Day.

Rocky terrains, mesmerizing hills, enchanting beaches, enthralling deserts, pristine backwaters and wonderful people. India as we know it! Happy Republic Day.

The world will respect us only if we keep our heads high and take pride in the fact that we are Indians. Happy Republic Day!

India is the song we must sing. India is the dream we must realize. Happy Republic Day.

May our actions demonstrate our love for the nation. Happy Republic Day.

Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Facebook Images:

