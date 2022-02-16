Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Significance, Quotes, HD Images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022

February 16 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a Bhakti movement saint during the 15th to 16th century CE who worked for the eradication of caste system and untouchability. The saint-poet worked religiously towards reforming society. This year would be the 645th birth anniversary of Ravidas. The day is celebrated mostly in parts of north India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is a public holiday on the occasion of Ravindas Jayanti today, February 16. Let’s understand the history, significance, of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: History and Significance

Guru Ravidas was the saint-poet, who worked religiously towards reforming society and removing the caste system. Born in 1377 C.E. at Manduadih in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Guru Ravidas was an Indian poet, social reformer and spiritual teacher during the Bhakti movement. He worked for equality and dignity for all and promoted gender parity and opposed the division of society based on gender or caste. He was also the spiritual guide of Meera Bai.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: Celebrations

His devotees observe the saint’s auspicious birth anniversary by performing 'aarti' and carrying out 'nagar kirtan.' Some of Ravidas' followers also take a dip in a holy river.