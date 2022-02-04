Ganesha Chaturthi 2022: Today is Ganesh Jayanti, know auspicious time, puja vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KATAKIMANISHA Lord Ganesha

The Chaturthi tithi and Friday of Magh Shukla Paksha will be celebrated as Ganesh Jayanti. Let us tell you that Chaturthi Tithi comes every month, but Chaturthi of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha of Magha month is very important. The Chaturthi of Magh Shukla Paksha is falling on 4th February. This Chaturthi is also known as Til Chaturthi, Kunda Chaturthi or Tilkund Chaturthi. Sesame and Kunda flowers have great importance in the worship of Lord Ganesha on this day. Know the auspicious time of Ganesh Chaturthi, worship method.

Auspicious time of ganesh chaturthi

Chaturthi date starts: 4th February starting at 4:39 am

Chaturthi date ends: 5th February till 3.47 am

Special yog being made on Ganesh Chaturthi

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Shiva Yoga will remain till 7.10 pm on the evening of Ganesh Chaturthi. Success is achieved in all the work done in Shiva Yoga, especially in using the mantra. Apart from this, Poorvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 3.58 pm in the afternoon. Along with this, on the day of Chaturthi Tithi i.e. on 4th February, there will be Ravi Yoga from 07:08 in the morning to 03:58 in the afternoon.

Worship method of Ganesh Chaturthi

Get up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a bath after all the work is done. After this, while meditating on Ganapati, spread a clean yellow cloth on a post and keep the idol of Lord Ganesha. Now sprinkle Gangajal and sanitize the whole place. After this, offer water to Ganapati with the help of flowers. After this, apply roli, akshat and silver work. Now offer red colored flowers, janeu, cob, betel nut, clove, cardamom in the paan. After this, offer modak in addition to the enjoyment of sesame laddus. If you want, offer 21 laddoos to Lord Ganesha by offering him Dakshina. After offering all the ingredients, worship Lord Ganesha with incense, lamp and incense sticks. After that chant this mantra.

Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha |

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Dev Sarv-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa ||

In the evening, before the moon comes out, worship Ganapati and recite the story of Sankashti. After the worship is over, distribute the prasad. The fast is broken after seeing the moon at night and thus the fast of Sankashti Chaturthi is completed.