Experience the beauty of Indian classical music with SPIC MACAY's 'Music In The Park'

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are finally coming back to normalcy. People are finally crawling back to their usual life from the shadows of the pandemic. During these two years, each person has been affected differently. Some have flourished, while others floundered. As the people turned to art as a means of release, artists have endured this time lacking audience and opportunity to showcase their art. After the restrictions were lifted in the national capital, art connoisseurs awaited eagerly for live performances and concerts, they so dearly crave. 'Music In The Park' presented by SRF Foundation and SPIC MACAY bring to you the beauty of Indian Classical Music in harmony with Nature with its enthralling line-up of eminent artists from across the country.

The event is scheduled to be held at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri on the 26th and 27th of March 2022, from 4 pm onwards. The event features an impressive line-up of internationally renowned artists on. Just in case you're unversed, here's the schedule:

The event will start on 26th March with Shehnai recital by Sanjeev and Ashwani Shankar, accompanied by Mithilesh K. Jha (Tabla), Sanjay Subrahmanyan (Carnatic Vocal), accompanied by S. Vardrarajan (Violin), Neyveli B. Venkatesh (Mridangam), Ulhas Kashalkar (Hindustani Vocal), Suresh Talwalkar (Table), Tanmay Devchake (Harmonium), Vikku Vinayakram, accompanied by Selvaganesh Vinayakram (Kanjira), Swaminathan Selvaganesh (Kanjira), Begum Parveen Sultana (Hindustani Vocal) accompanied by Shadaab Sultana Khan (Hindustani Vocal), Mithilesh Jha (Tabla), Paromita Mukherjee (Harmonium).

On 27th March we will have Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra Veena) accompanied by Sanjay Agle (Pakhawaj), Tejendra Majumdar (Sarod) accompanied by Ojas Adhiya (Tabla), Ashwini Bhide Deshpande (Hindustani Vocal), accompanied by Vinod Lele (Tabla), Vinay Mishra (Harmonium), Shahid Parvez (Sitar), accompanied by Ojas Adhiya (Tabla), Sajan Mishra (Hindustani Vocal), accompanied by Swaransh Mishra (Vocal), and Rakesh Mishra (Tabla) on the second and concluding day.

For those unversed about SPIC MACAY, it stands for Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst youth. It is a voluntary youth movement that promotes the tangible & intangible aspects of Indian & world heritage by organizing programs and workshops of Indian Classical Music, Classical dance, folk music, folk dance, yoga, meditation, crafts, and other aspects of Indian culture.

The movement started in 1977 and has chapters in over 850 towns across the world. The core purpose of SPICMACAY is to have every child experience the inspiration and mysticism embodied in Indian and World heritage.