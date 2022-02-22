What's the difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri? Here're lesser know facts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday (March 1).

The festival of Mahashivratri has special significance in Hinduism. This year it will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 1. Goddess Parvati is worshipped along with Lord Shiva on the fasting day of Mahashivaratri on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. It is believed that by performing Rudrabhishek on this day, every wish of the devotee gets fulfilled. The marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati took place on this day, which is celebrated by the devotees with great pomp.

On this day several devotees pay visit to the Shiva temple. Shivratri and Mahashivratri fall on different months and days. Many people still do not know what is the difference between Shivratri and Mahashivratri. So let's know what is the difference between the two:

What is Shivratri?

In the scriptures, Monday and Pradosh day is considered best for worshipping Lord Shiva. Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha every month. It is also called Pradosh. According to the Hindu calendar, Badi Shivaratri is celebrated when Pradosh falls in the month of Shravan. In this case, there are 12 Shivratri in a year.

What is Mahashivratri?

The Shivaratri that falls on the Chaturdashi date of the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month is called Mahashivratri. This day is celebrated with pomp all over the country. According to Shiv Purana, the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month is called Mahashivratri. The festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated to commemorate the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. That's why Shiva devotees consider this day to be very special.

Auspicious time of Mahashivratri:

Mahashivratri will start from 3:16 am on 1st March and will continue till 10:00 am on 2nd March.

Muhurta of first Prahar: March 1st from 6:21 pm to 9.27 pm

Muhurta of the second Prahar: March 1st from 9.27 pm to 12.33 am

Muhurta of third Prahar: March 1 from 12:33 pm till 3:39 am in the morning

Muhurta of the fourth Prahar: March 2, from 3:39 am to 6:45 am

Parana time – March 2 after 6:45 am in the morning