Chaitra Navratri 2022: When & how to do Ghatasthapana. Here's a list of what all you need

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The nine-day Chaitra Navratri starts on April 2. Known to be one of the biggest and most important Hindu festivals, it is the celebration of the mighty valour of the Goddess and all her different avatars. Navratri is generally celebrated in the northern region with great pomp and show. It is a festival of nine nights and ten days and different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped every day. The Navratri which marks the beginning of the spring season ends on the day when Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated. The first day is most significant as the Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana is performed to worship Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri starts with worshipping Maa Shailaputri on Pratipada. After that eight forms or avatars of Devi Durga - Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidhatri - are worshipped.

If you are going to do Ghatasthapana for the first time then you have to take care of some special things.

List of items needed for Kalash Sthapna or Ghatasthapana

clay pot

barley

clean soil

clove

cardamon

roli

camphor

desi ghee

mango leaves

betel leaves

whole betel nut

one coconut

flowers

five fruits

rice or wheat to cover the kalash

sweets

dry fruits

Gangajal

red thread

Along with Ghatasthapana, you will also be decorating the Goddess' room or temple, for which, you need an idol of the Maa Durga, red chunari and goddess's adornment.

List of makeup items of Maa Durga

It is necessary to have an idol or picture Goddess Durga. Apart from this, makeup items like red chunari, red bangles, vermilion, kumkum, mehndi, alata, bindi, shisha (mirror), comb are included. Also, take a new red cloth for placing Goddess' idol. After this, offer maa Durga some dry fruits, fruits, cardamom, makhana, cloves, sugar candy and sweets.

Requirements for Akhand Jyoti

The tradition of lighting oil lamps in temples and houses is centuries old. During Navratri, the lamp or 'Akhand jyoti' remains ignited to honour Goddess Durga. You need pure ghee, big lamp (brass), and some rice for Akhand jyoti.