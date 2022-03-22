Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Durga will come on horse this year; know Maha Ashtami, Mahanavami dates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The festival of Chaitra Navratri holds special significance for the worshipers of Goddess Durga. This time the festival of Navratri is falling in the month of Chaitra and will be starting from 2nd April 2022 till 11th April 2022. Kalash is also established for the Goddess on the first day. According to religious beliefs, every year during Navratri, Goddess Durga comes riding on a vehicle. This year, Chaitra Navratri is starting from Saturday, hence the Goddess will come riding on a horse. It is considered to be very auspicious.

When is Maha Ashtami and Mahanavami?

This year Maha Ashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Whereas, Navami will be celebrated on 10th April 2022 on Sunday. Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped on this day. Also, on this day people break their fast by feeding young girls.

How many days will be there in Chaitra Navratri this time?

This year Chaitra Navratri will start from 2nd April 2022 and will end on 11th April 2022. Therefore, this year Chaitri Navratri will be celebrated for nine days.

Chaitra Navratri calendar: Know which goddess's will be worshipped according to the day

April 2 - Chaitra Navratri begins, Ghatsthapana

April 3 - Second day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Brahmacharini

April 4 - Third day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Chandraghanta

April 5 - Fourth day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Kushmanda

April 6 - Fifth day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Skandmata

April 7 - Sixth day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Katyayani

April,8 - Seventh day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Kalratri

April 9 - Eighth day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Mahagauri

April 10- Ninth day of Chaitra Navratri - Worship of Maa Siddhidatri

April 11 - Chaitra Navratri Paran

