Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Significance of Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Mantra for her worship

The holy festival of Navratri is ongoing. The nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival are celebrated with great enthusiasm and people observe fast during this time to please the Goddess. On the fourth day, the Maa Kushmanda avatar is worshipped by the devotees of Goddess Durga. Tuesday is the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. Chanting various mantras and shlokas while worshipping the deity is a custom during the festival. Maa Kushmanda is believed to have eliminated darkness by giving birth to light.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Why is Maa Kushmanda worshipped?

The name Kushmanda is formed with three words —'Ku', 'Ushma' and 'Anda'; Ku stands for little, Ushma stands for warmth and Anda means egg. It stands for someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg. Thus, Maa Kushmanda is the true symbolism of the divine spark. Belief suggests that she created the Brahmanda (Universe) with her divine smile that radiated energy. She has eight arms holding Kamandalu, Gada, Chakra, Dhanush, lotus-flowers and other edges and a japmala. She rides a lion, and since she has eight arms, she is also known as Devi Ashta Bhuja. She governs the Sun, and devotees worship her for getting rid of their diseases and illnesses.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Pray to Goddess Kushmanda with all your heart but make sure you take flowers in your hands and bow down before the Goddess before starting your worship. Then offer flowers, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewellery and other pious items. Invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting mantras.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Mantras

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Stotr Path

Durgatinashini Twahi Daridradi Vinashneem

Jayamda Dhanda Kushmanda Pranmamyaham

Trailokyasundari Twahi dukh shok Nivarineem

Parmanandmayi Kushmanda Pranmabhyaham