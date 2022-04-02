Follow us on British Indian diaspora organizes Indian Cultural Road Show in UK

The COVID situation is finally coming to control and people have started coming back to normalcy. In accordance with the same, various events have started taking place that earlier got cancelled due to the shadows of the pandemic. Sailing in the same boat, the British Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom has organized an Indian Cultural Road Show at the heart of Slough (Slough Town Center, High Street) on April 2nd. The event has been organized with the aim of portraying Indian Culture to the wider society of UK. The cultural road show will be followed by Indian traditional dance performances.

The event features an impressive line-up which you should look up to here:

The short walk has been organized from HSBC Bank via McDonald towards the Slough High Street and will end outside Wilkinson. During the same, there will be Dhol, Saffron Dhwaj and Gudhi.

Image Source : INDIATV Indian Cultural Road Show in UK

The highlight of the roadshow will be the people walking up the street in traditional attires. Parents are allowed to dress up their kids in either traditional attire or in the form of any Indian patriotic character or deity.

Apart from that, there will be several traditional Indian performances including folk dances like Kathak, Bharat Natyam and Garaba. There will also be performances in Maharashtrian, Bengali, South Indian, Punjabi, Rajasthani languages as the aim is to represent different Indian cultures via dance

performances.