Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Best April Fools' Day 2022 pranks to try on your partner, friends and family this time

Highlights People all across the globe on April 1 celebrate the April Fools' Day

On this day, people generally joke and play pranks on anyone and everyone

Just in case, you are clueless about what to do, here's listing some of the best pranks

April Fools' Day: Year after year, the first day of the month of April is celebrated as April Fools' Day all across the globe. On this day, people generally joke and play pranks on not just friends but also their partners and family members. Interestingly, nobody gets scolded since this day is licensed to do the same and have some fun. However, you should make sure that everyone is safe and your prank does not hurt anyone. Many of you might already have thought of a plan for Aprils' Fool but there might be people who are still clueless about what to do. So pranksters, get ready as we list some of the best pranks that can be tried on anyone and everyone and are safe as well as super fun!

Check them out:

1. Get up early in the morning and make some morning tea for everyone and add salt instead of sugar. It's safe and annoying at the same time and will bring that perfect 'fool' look to your victim's face.

2. Change your boyfriend's birthday on his Facebook account to April 1. Suddenly birthday wishes will start pouring in and he will be left all confused.

also read: April Fools’ Day: Know the history, significance of pranking people on 1st April and how to celebrate

3. Use invisible ink to stain someone's shirt but before that don't forget to test it somewhere else. You can shock your best friend by doing the act on their favourite dress.

4. Bring a pen that gives electric shocks that are easily available at toy shops. Ask people to fill in your autograph book for them and see the fun!

5. Add a thick transparent nail paint layer to a soap bar and call your girlfriend/wife to use them. They will be left scrubbing the non-lathering soap and when they'll aks you for a new one, wish them 'Happy April Fools'!'