Basant Panchami 2022: What is the importance of wearing yellow colour on this day?

Highlights Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, will be celebrated this year on Feb 5

This festival marks the beginning of the spring season

In the spring season, the mustard crop gets ripe and the earth looks yellow with yellow flowers

Basant Panchami will be celebrated across India on February 5 this year. On this special festival, devotees worship Goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom among Hindus. Devotees of Goddess Saraswati will observe the fast and break it in the evening with a dish of yellow colour, as per customs. Apart from this, wearing clothes of yellow colour on this day is also considered auspicious.

This festival marks the beginning of the spring season. According to astrology, on the day of Basant Panchami, getting up early in the morning and worshipping Goddess Saraswati after bath is the custom. Additionally, the idol of Goddess Saraswati is decorated with yellow cloth and the deity is offered yellow flowers during worship.

There are several reasons why the colour yellow is associated with Basant Panchami.

The main reason for this is that the weather starts getting pleasant from the day of Basant Panchami. Firstly, new leaves, flowers and buds start blooming on the trees, signaling the change of season. This is one of the reasons why yellow has been given importance on this day.

It is said that in the spring season, the mustard crop gets ripe and the earth looks yellow with yellow flowers. Also, it is believed that the Sun is in Uttarayan on the day of Basant Panchami. And the earth turns yellow with the falling of the sun’s rays. That is why on this day clothes are also worn in yellow color. Worshiping Goddess Saraswati on this day yields special results, especially for the students. It is said that yellow color symbolizes prosperity, energy and light. At the same time, yellow color removes stress and keeps the mind active. In addition, it also boosts self-confidence.