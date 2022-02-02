Basant Panchami 2022: Seek blessings from Goddess Saraswati by avoiding these things

Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Happy Basant Panchami 2022: The month of February marks the onset of spring and this is the reason why the festival of Basant Panchami falls in this month. Celebrated with great zeal, the festival holds great significance for the Hindu community who pray to Goddess Saraswati. Here is the list of thing you should avoid doing on this day.

Highlights

  • Students in school and college celebrate the day by worshipping their books
  • In some parts of North India, people fly kites on Basant Panchami

The fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month is celebrated as Basant Panchami. On this special festival, we worship Goddess Saraswati, who is hailed as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom among the Hindu community, in the Southern part it refers to as 'Sri Panchami'. This time the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 5th February (Saturday). Many devotees observe the fast and open it in the evening with a dish of yellow colour. Wearing yellow coloured clothes on this day is also considered auspicious. 

Things you should avoid on this day

  1. Wearing yellow coloured clothes on Basant Panchami is considered auspicious. It is believed that when Saraswati incarnated, there was a red, yellow and blue aura in the universe. The yellow aura was visible first. Hence the favourite color of Maa Saraswati is yellow. But don't wear black, red or dark colored clothes on this day.
  2. On the day of Basant Panchami, keep a distance from non-vegetarian food instead eat sattvic food on this day. 
  3. Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is worshipped on this day so don't abuse or insult anyone. Try and don't bring even the slightest bad thoughts into your mind.
  4. According to the scriptures, it is believed that nothing should be consumed on the day of Basant Panchami without taking a bath. Therefore, take a bath on this day and worship Maa Saraswati before having any meal.
  5. The spring season also starts on the day of Basant Panchami. That is why cutting and pruning of trees and plants should not be done on this day. 

 

