Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Basant Panchami 2022: Date, auspicious time, significance, puja mantra, vidhi & everything you need to know

Highlights Basant Panchami marks onset of the spring season and brings a lot of joy as nature is at its best

It will be celebrated on February 5 this year

In case you are all excited for the same, here are all the deets you should know.

Basant Panchami 2022: The fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magha month is celebrated as Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami. People on this day worship the Goddess of Learning and Arts, Maa Saraswati. This day marks the onset of the spring season and brings a lot of joy as nature is at its best with bright sunshine and greenery everywhere. The day of Basant is considered an auspicious one which is why people begin their new work on this day. Not only this but everyone wear yellow clothes and make yellow food items to please the goddess. The festival day brings along different customs and traditions as in the East, Saraswati is hailed as the goddess of knowledge while in the South, the day is referred to as 'Sri Panchami.' In case you are all excited for the same, here are all the deets you should know:

Basant Panchami 2022 Date: 5th February 2022 (Saturday)

Basant Panchami 2022 time: 3:48 am

Panchami 2022 ends on 6th February at 3:46 am

Basant Panchami 2022 History and Significance:

Image Source : FILE Maa Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami marks the fifth day of 'Magha.' With this day begins the onset of spring. This day is associated with the colour yellow which is why dressing and eating dishes made of this colour is observed. Since it is considered an auspicious occasion, people begin their new work at the business. Not only this but students in schools and colleges worship their books. Scholars, poets and others chant puja mantras to please the Goddess so that she can bless them with wisdom. There is a tradition of flying kites in some parts of North India. With Basant, the advent of Holi also takes place and the festival is celebrated after 40 days.

Basant Panchami 2022 Puja Vidhi:

To worship Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami, clean a place and place the idol of Saraswati. First, worship Lord Ganesha by taking his name. While worshipping Saraswati Mata, give her aamchan and bath. Offer yellow flowers to the mother, wear garlands and white clothes and then do complete makeup of Goddess Saraswati. Offer gulal at the feet of the mother. Offer boondi to Saraswati Maa along with yellow fruits or seasonal fruits. Offer malpua and kheer to the mother. Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge and speech. Worship books or musical instruments at the time of worship.

Many people worship Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami through havan. If you perform Havan, then chant this mantra 'Om Shri Saraswatyai Namah Swaha' in the name of Saraswati Mata one hundred and eight times, as well as chant the Vandana Mantra of Saraswati Mata.

Basant Panchami 2022 Saraswati Puja Mantra:

ॐ श्री सरस्वती शुक्लवर्णां सस्मितां सुमनोहराम्।।

कोटिचंद्रप्रभामुष्टपुष्टश्रीयुक्तविग्रहाम्।

वह्निशुद्धां शुकाधानां वीणापुस्तकमधारिणीम्।।

रत्नसारेन्द्रनिर्माणनवभूषणभूषिताम्।

सुपूजितां सुरगणैब्रह्मविष्णुशिवादिभि:।।वन्दे भक्तया वन्दिता च ।।

Basant Panchami 2022 Saraswati Puja Vandana:

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥

शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं

वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्‌।

हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्‌

वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्‌॥२॥