Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Red Fort Festival, a grand 10-day cultural spectacle to begin from March 25th

"Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" translates as "elixir of independence's energy." It means elixir of freedom fighters' inspirations, elixir of new ideas and pledges, and nectar of Aatmnirbharta," Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2022 12:57 IST
The Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, will take place from March 25th to April 3rd, 2022, at the country's iconic 17th-century monument in New Delhi, the Red Fort. The 10-day event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India's rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine, and more.

The event was conceptualised by the Union Culture Ministry, Red Fort's Monument Mitra, and Dalmia Bharat Limited.

"The inaugural Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata showcases our culture and traditions in unprecedented ways." "We hope that by understanding values that are India-centric as well as globally relevant, visitors, particularly our youth, will be able to build connections between our nation's current progress and our ancient glory," said Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited.

"We hope that by participating in each specially curated initiative at the Red Fort Festival - Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in India's cultural, celebratory, and community-led legacies." We are grateful to our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Modiji, and the Government of India for providing us with this opportunity to serve our country as a Monument Mitra, and we are confident that everyone who attends the event will leave with unique and unforgettable experiences that will bind us as a nation and a community."

The Festival which is part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, promises a rich cultural treat to visitors. A projection mapping show on India's history on the monument's exterior walls; an exhibition of the nation's achievements over the years; a slew of cultural programmes highlighting the grandeur of the country's vibrant arts and craftsmanship, a culinary explosion of regional cuisines, and specially curated song and dance performances that pay homage to the country's unity in diversity will be among the highlights.

It highlights India's history in engaging and interactive sequences, is planned as an annual event, highlighting themes such as the freedom struggle, ideas, resolve, and achievements at 75 and beyond.

