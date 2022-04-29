Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know auspicious time to buy gold, worship method and its importance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Akshaya Tritiya 2022

Highlights Akshaya Tritiya date is also called Akha Teej

There is a belief to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This time it will be celebrated on 3rd May. This date is also known as Akha Teej. It has more importance in Hinduism. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, especially, there is a belief to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped with sandalwood on this day. By doing this, happiness comes in the life of the person and mutual harmony remains among everyone in the family. Therefore, if you also want to maintain happiness in your life and harmony among everyone in the family, then on this day after bathing and wearing clean clothes, you should worship Lord Vishnu with the help of sandalwood.

Let us learn the auspicious time to buy gold, the puja method and the importance of worship.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Puja Muhurat

Auspicious time for Akshaya Tritiya Puja - from 5:39 am to 12.18 pm

Tritiya date starts - May 3, 2021 from 5:38 am

Tritiya date ends : May 4 till 7.59 am

Time to buy gold

Starting from 5:39 am on 3rd May to 5:38 am on 4th May.

It is auspicious to buy gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya

There is a tradition of buying gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that on this day, buying gold and silver signifies the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi in the house, as well as the grace of Goddess Lakshmi remains in the house. Apart from this, you can also buy things like vehicles or house on this day.

Worship method

On this day, wake up at Brahma Muhurat and take a bath in the Ganges. After that, offer Akshat to the idols of Shri Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi.

Keep in mind that worship should be done peacefully.

Now worship with white lotus flowers or white roses, incense sticks, sandalwood etc.

Then offer barley, wheat, or sattu, cucumber, gram dal etc. as naivedya.

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, feed Brahmins and take their blessings.

On this day, donate fruits, flowers, utensils, clothes, cow, land, water-filled pots, axes, fans, stand, rice, salt, ghee, cantaloupe, sugar, greens, etc. It is considered auspicious to do so.

On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, Lakshmi Narayan should be worshiped with white lotus and white rose or yellow rose.

"Sarvarat Shukla Pushpani Prashastani Sadarchne. Dankale cha sarvatra mantra met mudirayet' That is, the worship done with white flowers on the third day of all the months is considered praiseworthy.

Importance of Akshaya Tritiya

The day of Akshaya Tritiya comes under the category of auspicious dates. This day is also considered to be the beginning of Treta Yuga. It is said that the work done on this day gives renewable fruits. 'Na kshay iti akshay', that is, one who never decays, he is renewable. Therefore, whatever auspicious work, worship or charity, etc. is done on this day, all that becomes renewable.