Image Source : PIXABAY World Laughter Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Jokes, Images to share with loved ones

Who said laughter is just an emotion? It is what makes us human, connects us to the most trivial things in the world, and helps us tide over feelings of despair especially now, during the coronavirus crisis. Other than sharing a hearty laugh with your loved ones, there is nothing like a good book that makes you laugh out loud. World Laughter is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and, this year it falls on May 3, 2020 The day is celebrated all over the world. Everyone laughs and send funny laughter wishes and quotes to one another. This helps them relieve the everyday stress of life.. On World Laughter Day 2020, here are some Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Jokes, Images to share with loved ones

World Laughter Day 2020 inspirational quotes

“To make mistakes is human; to stumble is commonplace; to be able to laugh at yourself is maturity.”- William Arthur Ward

“Laughter gives us distance. It allows us to step back from an event, deal with it and then move on.”- Bob Newhart

World Laughter Day 2020

“A good time to laugh is any time you can.”- Linda Ellerbee

“We don’t laugh because we’re happy – we’re happy because we laugh.”- William James

World Laughter Day 2020

“A day without laughter is a day wasted.”- Charlie Chaplin

“Laughter is the corrective force which prevents us from becoming cranks.”- Henri Bergson

World Laughter Day 2020: Jokes

Q: What starts with E, ends with E, and has only 1 letter in it?

A: Envelope.

One day Jimmy got home early from school and his mom asked, "Why are you home so early?" He answered, "Because I was the only one that answered a question in my class." She said, "Wow, my son is a genius. What was the question?" Jimmy replied, "The question was 'Who threw the trash can at the principal's head?'"

A man walks into a library and orders a hamburger. The librarian says, "This is a library." The man apologizes and whispers, "I'd like a hamburger, please."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage