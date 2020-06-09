Watch Sadhvi Ritambhara talk about spirituality, material desires and the nature of their impermanence

Sadhvi Ritambhara is a religious preacher and a politician who is a member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. She narrates Ram Katha not only in India but worldwide. Durga Vahini is the women's wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It was founded in 1991 by Sadhvi Ritambhara.

She shares that at a time when people are facing a crisis and battling the coronavirus pandemic, she kept serving people through Param Shakti Peeth. She also explains that the pandemic is the result of what people have been doing to nature. Sadhvi Ritambhara says that karma is the biggest thing. As people did not value nature and polluted it, they are facing a hard time now. Also, she encourages the followers to believe in Dharam and co-exist in nature with love and care towards every creature and being. She further shares that to live in a healthy and happy society, it is important to spread optimism and love among all.

Talking about the celebration of festivals during the time of COVID-19, she explains that we pray to God with our hearts and minds. It is not important to go to him to temples but to remember him with love in our prayers. She says that Ganga snan is very pure but during this time, people can offer their prayers by keeping in mind the escalating coronavirus pandemic and maintaining social distancing.

She teaches the meaning and value of life, its blessings and at present when the world is fighting a deadly pandemic she during the Brahmayagna in Vatsalya village, "What is the uniqueness of our life, our body, our mind? Our bodies are governed by which elements?" Without nourishment, without the body, love, devotion and feelings, the hunger of mind is not complete."

There is no need to wander outside in search of something good. We have to find ourselves. Any person who frees himself from all 'maya' is the Guru.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage