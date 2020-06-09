Watch Rambhadracharya Maharaj encourage social distancing; he talks about Dharm in COVID-19 times

Image Source : INDIA TV Watch Rambhadracharya Maharaj encourage social distancing

Jagatguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj, Founder of Tulsi Peeth, talks about how to lead the life during the time of COVID-19. During IndiaTV's Dharmaguru Sammelan, he explains how social distancing is important to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. He urges everyone to stay at home and follow the necessary precautions to battle the deadly virus. He further explains that if we will protect Dharm, it will protect us. Rambhadracharya Maharaja says that dharm advocates unity and asks the followers to think about their fellow citizens along with themselves. During this testing time, he suggests helping each other but not forget to maintain distance.

Other countries of the world are suffering in extreme as compared to India. Therefore it is important to keep calm in the time of crisis. He also says that everyone should keep in mind 'do gaj duri' and follow not just social but also physical distancing. He explains that we should stop shaking hands, hugging, and meeting each other. Instead, greet each other from distance to protect ourselves.

Further, Jagatguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj shares that people should read Hanuman Chalisa three times and keep their faith in God. He advises to be like Lord Ram and bring happiness and warmth in each other's lives. He says that your actions should be for others during this time. Avoid going to the temples as much as you can and worship the almighty inside you.

