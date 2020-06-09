Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhouchhwi on Coronavirus: People should spread positivity and not hate

Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhouchhwi is a prominent Indian Sufi leader and spiritual master from Kichchouchcha Sharif, the famous Sufi shrine in Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Kichhauchhwi is a patron of various social, academic and other developmental activities of Sufi Sunni Muslims in India. He is the Founder and National President of the All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board (AIUMB), a Sufi movement in India.

Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhouchhwi believes that the coronavirus is not more dangerous than the virus of hate. He explains that people are wearing masks to avoid COVID19 infection but are not avoiding the hatred, people are repeatedly washing their hands while those hands should also come forward to help the people most affected by the pandemic. He urges people to fight the coronavirus pandemic unitedly and make it the medicine that can defeat it.

He believes that helping each other with a smile can protect you from this virus. He says one can defeat the virus of hate by following the Sunnah of Nabi which will further help defeat COVId-19.

Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhouchhwi also said the month of Ramzan is a type of lockdown for Muslims and this time everyone understood the importance of the same in a proper way. Forgetting ourselves and fulfilling the wishes of the one who are in need is the real essence of Eid and Ramadan.

He said that everyone should unite to fight against the pandemic. He says it is important for people to remain where they are and follow all the rules strictly. He says that people should try to stay at their homes otherwise the situation will get worse.

