Swami Avdeshanand Giri on fighting coronavirus: Realize your strength, determination is key

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya of the Juna Akhara, graced India TV's Savdharam Sammelan to talk about how with the help of dharma, one can find solutions to all the problems. Further, he said that through yoga and pranayama, people can keep themselves fit during the time of COVID-19. If you live a natural life then nature will definitely support you, said Swami Avdheshanand Giri adding that coronavirus crisis is the lesson that nature wants to give to mankind for taking things for granted.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri said that people should trace back to the traditional roots and start living a simple life with nutritious food while carving a path towards a spiritual lifestyle. He believes that a human being has immense power inside him/her and if the concerned individual realizes it, then he or she can face every trouble. Also, he added that one should have the determination to work towards a better and healthier version of oneself.

Challenges bring many opportunities, so make good use of this difficult time, says Swami Avdeshanand Giri. Furthermore, he added that our culture is based on kindness, dedication, and determination. Therefore, it is encouraged that you help more and more people so that inner peace is achieved.

Watch Sarvadharm Sammelan on India TV, where 20 eminent Dharm gurus of the country are talking about the role of religion in the time the coronavirus pandemic These Mahagurus also talk about the ways one should follow to fight the COVID-19 infection.

