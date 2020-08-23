Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANATAN_DHARMA__108 Rishi Panchami 2020: Who are the Saptarishis? Know why they are worshipped

The Panchami Tithi (fifth day), Shukla Paksha (splendid period of the Lunar cycle) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada is devoted to the seven Sages, who are known as Saptarishis by devotees of Hinduism. They are accepted to be men who are Manas Putra (meaning born from the mind of Lord Brahma, the creator of the Universe) and are hailed as the patriarchs of the Vedic culture. Rishi Panchami is being observed on August 23, 2020, ie 2020. On this day, fast is observed by both men and women who also perform puja to honor the Saptarishis. The day holds different significance in different cultures. Regardless, the day is for the most part devoted to the Sapta Rishi, the individuals who established the framework of the Vedic civilization. According to ancient literature, each time has an alternate arrangement of Saptarishis. Namely, they are-- Kashyapa, Atri, Bharadwaja, Vishvamitra, Gautama Maharishi, Jamadagni, and Vashishtha. Know more about them here:

1. Kashyapa

He was the son of Sage Marichi and his wife, Kala. He is known to have composed the Kashyapa Samhita, a book on Ayurvedic obstetrics, paediatrics and gynaecology. Other works of the sage include Kashyapa Jnanakandah, Kashyapa Dharmasutra, Kashyapa Sangita and Kasyapasilpa on based on spirituality, music and architecture.

2. Atri

Rishi Atri is hailed as the writer of the fifth Mandala of the Rig Veda. He was married to Devi Anasuya, a virtuous lady adulated by Lord Shiva, Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu. It is likewise said that the three Gods were destined to Atri and Anasuya as Durvasa, Chandra and Dattatreya respectively. According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Lakshmana visited the isolation of Sage Atri and Anasuya, during their Vanvas (time of outcast).

3. Vashishta

Rishi Vashishta is accepted to be the creator of the seventh Mandala of the Rig Veda. He is additionally the writer of books, for example, Yoga Vashishtha, Agni Purana and Vishnu Purana. He was married to Arundhati, a modest lady, who was loved by the rishis.

4. Vishvamitra

Vishvamitra, who is a significant character in Valmiki's Ramayana, is the arranger of the third Mandala of the Rig Veda. The ground-breaking Gayatri Mantra is said to have been found by him. Prior to getting one of the Saptarishis, Vishwamitra was a Chandravanshi lord named of Kaushika of Kanyakubja. He performed extreme atonement for quite a long time to ascend to the height of a Brahmarishi.

5. Gautama

Gautama, a relative of Sage Angirasa, is accepted to have written different hymns in the main Mandala of the Rig Veda. He was wedded to Ahalya. The waterway Godavari and the Trayambakeshwar Shiva Linga of Nashik are related with Gautama Rishi, who performed exceptional compensation to please Lord Shiva.

6. Jamadagni

Jamadagni Rishi hailed from the heredity of Sage Bhrigu. He had inside and out information on the sacred texts just as the craft of fighting. He was the dad of Parashurama, one of the symbols of Lord Vishnu.

7. Bharadwaja

Jamadagni Rishi hailed from the heredity of Sage Bhrigu. He had all around data on the holy messages similarly as the specialty of battling. He was the father of Parashurama, one of the images of Lord Vishnu.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage