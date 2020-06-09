Rameshbhai Oza Bhaishree urges to look at positive side of life during coronavirus pandemic

Rameshbhai Oza Bhaishree, Hindu spiritual leader and preacher of Vedanta philosophy, stresses on looking at the positive side of life during these testing times. He explains how keeping alive the hope of a better future and the faith in God can help battle any war. On India TV's Sarvadharma Sammelan, he explains that keeping the mind calm is the best way to deal with every problem. He also says that people should not focus on the rumours spreading on the internet during the escalating coronavirus pandemic but be responsible citizens and spread positive stories with others.

While we are facing a tough time, it will also change and we should keep the hope alive. He stresses that being positive about a beautiful future is the way to cope up with the testing time. He says that one should look at the positive aspect of this time as people have got time to attain inner peace while staying at home. he also says that families have come together and meditation has again found a place in the busy life of people during this time.

Explaining how to maintain the mind and body balance during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay happy, he shares Lord Krishna's teachings from Bhagwad Gita and says that one needs to look at the positive way of life in order to achieve happiness. It is important to find ways to stay happy during the sad times. He says that Bhagwad Gita has explained that keeping faith in God helps raise optimistic energy in the body and gives the power to battle anything. He urges not to allow negative thoughts to rule your mind.

Bhaishree says that even after the health officials and medical team have found the cure of the novel coronavirus, one needs to learn to live with it and take precautions for a long time. He stresses that the COVID-19 infection can only be avoided by boosting immunity and washing hands regularly.

He appreciated people who worked hard to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed happiness that people thought about their fellow citizens during this time and came forward to help in every way they can without even asking them for it. He felt proud that the COVID-19 pandemic showed the dharma of people in the way they supported each other.

