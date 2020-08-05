Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINDUMYTHOLOGY Great Ramcharitramanas quotes by Tulsidas

The August 5 Bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks the beginning of the construction of the temple after a decades-long title suit over the site which was settled by the Supreme Court last November. Ayodhya is all decked up on the occasion and PM Narendra Modi will also attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.' Prior to this, he will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. From Hanumangarhi, he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

On this pious occasion, it is best to remember the great teachings of our sacred texts like Ramcharitramanas and Ramayana that highlight the journey to Lord Ram winning over evil. One of the sacred texts of Hinduism is Ramcharitmanas, written by Tulsidas. It is an epic poem written in the 16th century written in Awadhi language.

The sacred text teaches by the example of Lord Ram how to lead life and become a great human being. That is why every chaupai and mantra of Ramcharitmanas is considered so pure and rightful.

Let's have a look at some of the quotes from Ramcharitramanas here-

Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion. Kakabusundi said, "There is no other form as good as the human body: every living creature ? whether animate or inanimate - crave for it. It is the ladder that takes the soul either to hell or to heaven and again to final beatitude, and is the bestower of blessings in the form of wisdom, dispassion and devotion. Men who fail to adore Sri Hari even after obtaining this body, and wallow in the basest pleasures of the senses, throw away the philosopher's stone from the palm of their hand and take bits of glass in exchange for the same." There is no sin as grievous as speaking ill of others. Lord Ram gave Hanuman a quizzical look and said, "What are you, a monkey or a man?" Hanuman bowed his head reverently, folded his hands and said, "When I do not know who I am, I serve You and when I do know who I am, You and I are One. A vow of non-violence is the highest religious merit known to the Vedas.

Ramcharitramanas Quotes in Hindi-

हमेशा प्रसन्न रहना कुछ ऐसा है जिसे प्राप्त करना कठिन है। कहने का अर्थ है, प्रसन्नता और दुःख किसी के जीवन में आते-जाते रहते हैं और ऐसा नही हो सकता ही कि लगातार सिर्फ प्रसन्नता ही बनी रहे। केवल डरपोक और कमजोर ही चीजों को भाग्य पर छोड़ते हैं लेकिन जो मजबूत और खुद पर भरोसा करने वाले होते हैं वे कभी भी नियति या भाग्य पर निर्भर नही करते। दुःख व्यक्ति का साहस खत्म कर देता है। वह व्यक्ति की सीख खत्म कर देता है। हर किसी का सबकुछ नष्ट कर देता है। दुःख से बड़ा कोई शत्रु नहीं है। बच्चों के लिए उस कर्ज को चुकाना मुश्किल है जो उनके माता-पिता ने उन्हें बड़ा करने के लिए किया है। किसी भी नेक उद्देश्य की प्राप्ति के लिए निम्नलिखित गुणों का होना आवश्यक हैं : उदास व दुखी न होना , अपने कर्तव्य पालन की क्षमता, अथवा कठिनाइयों का बल पूर्वक सामना करने की क्षमता। क्रोध हमारा शत्रु है, और हमारे जीवन का अंत करने में समर्थ है, क्रोध हमारा ऐसा शत्रु है जिसका चेहरा हमारे मित्र जैसा लगता हैं। क्रोध एक तलवार की तेज धार की भांति है। क्रोध हमारा सबकुछ नष्ट कर सकता है। सभी का चेहरा उनकी अंदरूनी विचारधाराओं व भावनाओं का दर्पण होता हैं। इन विचारधाराओं व भावनाओं को छुपाना लगभग असम्भव होता हैं और देखने वाला उन्हें भाँप सकता हैं। उदासी अत्यंत बुरी चीज होती है। हमें कभी भी अपने मस्तिष्क का नियंत्रण उदासी के हाथ में नहीं देना चाहिये। उदासी एक व्यक्ति को उसी प्रकार मार डालती है, जैसे कि एक क्रोधित साँप किसी बच्चे को।

