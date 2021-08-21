Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raksha Bandhan 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Facebook and Whatsapp status for your siblings

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019 Best Wishes: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister on the last day of the lunar Calendar month of Shravan. This year it falls on August 22. Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie the rakhi which symbolizes the bond of protection on their brothers’ hands. In return, brothers promise to protect their sisters and be with their side forever. After this, they exchange sweets and gifts and enjoy the holy festival.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in various ways. Not just siblings but many other people celebrate the day with their loved one. People who aren’t siblings but share a similar bond also cherish their relationship by tying the rakhi on this day.

If you are away from your loved ones on this Raksha Bandhan 2021, make sure to send them these beautiful images and messages to remind how much you miss and love them.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Quotes, Messages and SMSs

The thread of Rakhi is so very powerful that it can bring even two people from different communities together and let them share this pious relationship of brothers and sisters. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the most loving brother of the Universe!!

Nothing can change my love for you brother, be it the money or the time!! The celebration of Rakhi brings in more love and blessing in our relationship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dear brother!!

My brother is one of the most precious Gifts Sent to me by God!! He protects her sister from all the evil eyes and keeps hen in a safe surrounding! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest brother in the world!!

It may be that memories will fade with time but the love that brother and sister share will never fade away, rather it will multiply over the years. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my dearest brother!!

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being the best brother of the World! Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best sister of the Universe!!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: HD Images, Pictures, WhatsApp, Facebook Status

