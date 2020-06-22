Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Significance, Quotes, Wishes, Messages to send on this Chariot Festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / PUBLICCIVILNEWS.IN Rath Yatra 2020

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Odisha’s Puri is well-known for the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath. The yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, as per the Hindu calendar. The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra marks the journey of the three deities — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra — to the temple of their 'aunt', Devi Gundicha. The occasion is also called the "chariot festival".The festival ends with the Bahuda yatra, which is when the three deities of the temple return from their 'aunt's' abode. The chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are named Nandighosh, Taladhwaja, and Padmadhwaja respectively.

This year, the Jagannath Yatra is supposed to take place on June 23, 2020. However, a stay order has been issued by the Supreme Court of India on all festivities and activities due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From curfew timing to the number of people who can pull the chariot, from social distancing norms to record-keeping of those who will participate in the annual religious ritual this year, the court has laid some rule and regulations to be followed amid the festival.

Nonetheless, we can rejoice the spiritual journey of Lord Jagannath that begins tomorrow by sending some quotes, wishes, and images to your near and dear ones.

Significance of Rath Yatra

Lord Jagannath is considered as one of the reincarnation avatars of Lord Vishnu. The word Jagannath is made of two words- Jaga meaning universe and Nath meaning Lord; it means Lord of the Universe. The Rath Yatra is celebrated annually where Lord Jagannath along with Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra are taken on a yatra from the Jagannath temple in Puri to their aunt's home at Gundicha Mata Temple. While the idols are taken out on a Rath, their three chariots are pulled by devotees through the streets of Puri.

Devotees believe that pulling the chariots of their God during the procession is a way of engaging in the Lord's pure devotion and it destroys their sins which might be committed either knowingly or unknowingly.

Rath Yatra 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images to send to your loved ones

If your strength seems to fail during this auspicious task, just remember Lord Jaganath ji's brave tasks and let them inspire you.

Need God's help to exercise this year? Go join the Rath Yatra and gain god’s blessings as you work out in his name!

Many work hard, but only a few would do so much in Lord Jaganath ji's name. I admire your will.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SPIRITUALLADKI Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020

Ordinary people know their limits. But only the blessed few know how to push them. Good luck!

Dear loved one, may your hard work for God bring blessings upon you. You already have mine.

The challenge of a Rath Yatra is such that those who manage it shall find life less challenging.

This challenge isn’t a test of excellence, but a test of endurance and duty. Stay Strong

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIVOHOM Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

The blisters and bruises on your body will be temporary but the blessing of pulling the rath are permanent, good luck!

You have my blessings, as well as god’s as you undertake this trial. Good luck!

Your body will not fail you if you have God in your heart. You can do it!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DHWAZA Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

Pain is temporary, but your blessings will last forever, stay strong!

During the Rath Yatra you might feel like dying from the pain, but once you complete it, you will feel like you’ve been born again. Bless you.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage