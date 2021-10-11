Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Navratri Day 5, 2021: Maa Skandamata's puja significance, timings, vidhi, muhurat and mantra

On the 'panchami' of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata who happens to be none other than Goddess Parvati. After giving birth to Kartikeya, she started being called Skanda which later transformed to Skandamata. Worshipped on the fifth day of the nine-day festival, the Goddess is known to bestow her devotees with inestimable knowledge. She is the deity of fire and is portrayed on a lion with a lotus in her hands and baby Karthikeya in her lap. She has four hands, two of which hold the lotuses, one holds 'Skand' and the last one is in Abhaya Mudra. It is said that because of Maa Skandamata, Sanskrit scholar Kalidasa was able to create two masterpieces – ‘Raghuvansh Maha Kavya' and ‘Meghdoot.'

Navratri 2021 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja Timings

This year, devotees can perform Maa Skandamata puja between 11:45 AM and 12:31 PM.

Navratri 2021 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja Vidhi

A picture/idol of Mata Skandamata should be installed first and later cleaned with gangajal or cow urine. Fill a pot of silver, copper or mud by placing coconut on it and establish an urn. Then, establish Sriganesh, Varuna, Navagraha, Shodash Matrika (16 Goddesses), Sapta Ghrit Matrika (Put seven sindoor dots). Worship all the established deities including Skandamata and Shodashopachara.

It includes Avahana, Asanas, Paadya, Aradhya, Achman, Bath, Clothing, Saubhagya Sutra, Sandalwood, Roli, Turmeric, Sindoor, Durva, Bilvapatra, Jewelery, Flower-necklace, Fragrant liquor, Incense-lamp, Naivedya, Fruit, Pan, Dakshina. , Aarti, Pradakshina, Mantra Pushpanjali etc. After that, perform puja by distributing prasad.

Navratri 2021 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Mantra

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

Navratri 2021 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Prarthana

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya |

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini ||

Navratri 2021 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita |

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah ||