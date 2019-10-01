Navratri 2019 Day 4: Worship Goddess Kushmanda; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Ma Kushmanda, often considered the fourth incarnation of Ma Durga, represents the earth, as a whole. She is prayed to, for improvement in health, wealth and strength. Popularly known as Ashtabhuja Devi because of her eight hands, Devi Kushmanda is said to have created the whole universe, just by flashing a little bit of her smile. Her name signals her main role: Ku means "a little", Ushma means "warmth" or "energy" and Anda means "cosmic egg".

Worshipped on the fourth day of Navratra, Goddess Kushmanda is said to be really fond of Pumpkin, so it is imperative to offer the vegetable in her puja.

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Timings

Chautarthi has already begun at 01:56 pm on the 1st of October and will continue till 11:40 am on the 2nd of October. This is the ideal time for puja.

Navratri 2019 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

Start by enchanting this mantra for good health, wealth and happiness:

'ऊं ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं कूष्मांडायै नम:'

Pray to the gods and goddess already present in the puja kalash. Now take a flower in the rigt hand and chant the follwing mantras-

ध्यान

वन्दे वांछित कामर्थे चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा अष्टभुजा कूष्माण्डा यशस्वनीम्॥

भास्वर भानु निभां अनाहत स्थितां चतुर्थ दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

कमण्डलु, चाप, बाण, पदमसुधाकलश, चक्र, गदा, जपवटीधराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां कमनीयां मृदुहास्या नानालंकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर, हार, केयूर, किंकिणि रत्नकुण्डल, मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वदनांचारू चिबुकां कांत कपोलां तुंग कुचाम्।

कोमलांगी स्मेरमुखी श्रीकंटि निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

स्तोत्र पाठ

दुर्गतिनाशिनी त्वंहि दरिद्रादि विनाशनीम्।

जयंदा धनदा कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

जगतमाता जगतकत्री जगदाधार रूपणीम्।

चराचरेश्वरी कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाम्यहम्॥

त्रैलोक्यसुन्दरी त्वंहिदुःख शोक निवारिणीम्।

परमानन्दमयी, कूष्माण्डे प्रणमाभ्यहम्॥

सुरासम्पूर्णकलशं रूधिराप्लुतमेव च. दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु।

फिर मां कूष्मांडा के इस मंत्र का जाप करें।

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु मां कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

Happy Navratri!