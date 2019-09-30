Navratri 2019 Day 2: Worship Goddess Brahmacharini; Know Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Aarti

Goddess Brahmacharini, considered second avatar of goddess Durga wears white clothes, holds a japa mala (rosary) in her right hand and Kamandal, a water utensil in her left hand. According to the legends, Goddess Durga was born to Parvatraj as a daughter. On persuasion by Rishi Narada, she accepted Lord Shiva as her husband and indulged in hard austerity to get him as her husband. After thousands of years of penance, people started calling her by the name Brahmacharini or Tapashcharini.

The moral of Ma Brahmacharini's story is that even in hardships, one must not get distracted and work hard for their goals. Worshipping goddess Bhrahmacharini on the second day of Navratra will bring wealth, prosperity and happiness in your life.

Navratri 2019 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Pooja Vidhi

Things you will need: Flowers, roli, akshat, sandalwood, milk, curd, sugar, honey paan and supari.

For worshipping goddess Brahmacharini, start by enchanting the mantra 'ऊं ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं ब्रह्मचारिण्यै नम:।'

Bathe the goddess with Panchamrit - a mixture of honey, sugar, milk, yogurt, and ghee. Offer roli, akshat and flowers. Goddess Brahmacharini is said to be fond of hibiscus and lotus flowers, offering a garland made by these flowers would be great.

Now while holding a flower in your right hand, enchant the mantras given below:

श्लोक

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलु| देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा ||

ध्यान मंत्र

वन्दे वांछित लाभायचन्द्रार्घकृतशेखराम्।

जपमालाकमण्डलु धराब्रह्मचारिणी शुभाम्॥

गौरवर्णा स्वाधिष्ठानस्थिता द्वितीय दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम।

धवल परिधाना ब्रह्मरूपा पुष्पालंकार भूषिताम्॥

परम वंदना पल्लवराधरां कांत कपोला पीन।

पयोधराम् कमनीया लावणयं स्मेरमुखी निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Offer a sugar bhog to the goodess and give paan, supari and dakshina to a pandit. Perform aarti and seek blessings.

May you have a happy and prosperous navratri!