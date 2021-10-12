Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Navratri 2021 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri on Durga Saptami; know significance, puja vidhi, stotr path, mantra

It's the seventh day of Navratri 2021 and devotees all across the country will be worshipping Goddess Kaalratri. The seventh form of Maa Durga is known to remove darkness and negativity from the lives of people. She also symbolizes purity, divinity, and of course feminine power. Her name is divided into two parts 'kaal' meaning death and 'ratri' for night. The Hindu mythology says that when Mata Parvati gave up her golden avatar to kill Shumbha-Nishumbha, she began to be called as Kaalratri. She sits on a donkey and has four arms. The top right is in Varada mudra while the bottom hand is in Abhayamudra. The upper hand on the left side carries an iron fork while the lower hand has a Khadag. The destroyer of all bad spirits, this avatar happens to be the most dangerous but also very auspicious.

If you're fasting today, know the the puja vidhi, Stotr Path and mantra here:

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

The Saptami Tithi will prevail between 11:50 PM, October 11 and 09:47 PM, October 12. The Abhijit Muhurat will take place from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM and Vijaya Muhurat timings are 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM.

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Kaal Ratri/ Navratri Mahasaptami Puja Vidhi

It is important to perform all the rituals perfectly. The devotees who are fasting should sit for puja in the morning with pure mind and body. People who will be worshipping kanya puja will be fasting today. Collect all the material required like-- perfumed water, Ganga Jal, dry fruits, panchamrita, flowers, lamp, incense sticks, rice, etc. Then do the puja and recite the Kaal Raatri mantra. Later on, distribute sweets among everyone.

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Mantra

Karalvandana Dhoran Muktkeshi Chaturbhurjam

Kalraatri Karalinka Divya Vidyutmala Vibhooshitam

Divya Lauhvraj Vamoghordhaw Karambujam

Abhayan Vardan Chaiv Dakshinodhvagh Panirkaam Mam

Mahamegh Prabhan Shayama Taksha Chaiv Gardbharura

Ghordansh Karalasyan Pinonant Payodharaam

Sukh Pprasan Vadna Smeraan Saroruham

Evam Sachiyanantyet Kalraatri Sarvakaam Samriddhidadam.

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kalratri Stotr Path

Hreem Kaalratri Shri Karali Ch Kleem Kalyani Kalavati

Kaalmata Kalidarpdhni Kamdeesh Kupanivta

Kaambeejjapaanda Kambeejswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kul Kamini

Kleem Hreem Shree Mantravarnen Kalakantakghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama.

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Bhog

Devotees should offer jaggery or dishes made out of it to Goddess Kaalratri to please her. By doing this, she removes poverty and brings happiness into everyone's life.