Image Source : FILE IMAGE Navratri 2021 Day 4: How & why Maa Kushmanda is worshipped, puja timings, Vidhi, Mantra & Significance

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Today happens to be the fourth day of festival of Navratri. For those unversed, Goddess Kushmanda who is the 4th reincarnation of Maa Durga is worshipped today. She is known to be the creator of the whole universe and represents earth. Not only this but she is also the Ashtabhuja Devi because of her eight hands and is believed to have eliminated darkness by giving birth to light. Her name signals: Ku means "a little", Ushma means "warmth" or "energy" and Anda means "cosmic egg." Devotees on this day offer pumpkin to her as it is said that she is fond of it. Apart from this, various mantras and slokas are chanted to please the deity.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth day of Navratri 2021:

Navratri 2021: Maa Kushmanda Significance

Maa Kushmanda is the true symbolism of divine spark. Belief suggests that she created the Brahmanda (Universe) with her divine smile that radiated energy. She has eight arms holding Kamandalu, Gada, Chakra, Dhanush, lotus-flowers and other edges and a japmala. She is mounted on a lion and since she has eight arms, she is also known as 'Devi AshtaBhuja'.

Navratri 2021: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Red flowers are favourite of Maa Kushmanda. You may offer flowers of hibiscus with several sweets, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor, and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewelry and other pious things. Invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting the following Mantras. After you are done performing the aarti, give the sweets offered to Goddess as prasad to everyone.

Navratri 2021: Maa Kushmanda Puja Timings

Chaturthi has already begun at 07:48 AM on October 9 and will continue till 04:55 AM on October 10. This is the ideal time for puja.

Navratri 2020 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Mantra

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Navratri 2021 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Dhyaan

वन्दे वांछित कामर्थे चन्द्रार्घकृत शेखराम्।

सिंहरूढ़ा अष्टभुजा कूष्माण्डा यशस्वनीम्॥

भास्वर भानु निभां अनाहत स्थितां चतुर्थ दुर्गा त्रिनेत्राम्।

कमण्डलु, चाप, बाण, पदमसुधाकलश, चक्र, गदा, जपवटीधराम्॥

पटाम्बर परिधानां कमनीयां मृदुहास्या नानालंकार भूषिताम्।

मंजीर, हार, केयूर, किंकिणि रत्नकुण्डल, मण्डिताम्॥

प्रफुल्ल वदनांचारू चिबुकां कांत कपोलां तुंग कुचाम्।

कोमलांगी स्मेरमुखी श्रीकंटि निम्ननाभि नितम्बनीम्॥

Navratri 2021: Maa Kushmanda Stotr Path

Durgatinashini Twahi Daridradi Vinashneem

Jayamda Dhanda Kushmanda Pranmamyaham

Trailokyasundari Twahi dukh shok Nivarineem

Parmanandmayi Kushmanda Pranmabhyaham