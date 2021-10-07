Navratri 2021 colours list day wise: Worship Goddess Durga by wearing these colours on nine days

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Navratri has started from 7th October. During these nine days of Navratri, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Along with this, some people fast for the first and last nine days praying for happiness and prosperity. During these auspicious nine days of Navratri, it is believed that different colours are associated with each day. Devotees of Goddess Durga get dressed in the designated colours for the festivities.

Know more about day wise Navratri 2021 colours list:

Day 1 of Navratri: Pink

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. On this day the Kalash is established and worshipped. If the worshiper wears red, pink or dark pink clothes, then it is considered to be auspicious.

Day 2 of Navratri: Yellow

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped in the form of Mother Durga. Worshipping on this day wearing white, cream or yellow clothes is fruitful. With this, all the wishes are also fulfilled.

Day 3 of Navratri: Safron

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Durga ji riding on a tiger. On this day yellow, red, milky and saffron coloured clothes should be worn. It is said that on doing this, the mother becomes happy and blesses her to be viva, healthy and happy.

Day 4 of Navratri: Green

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. Maa Kushmanda is called the goddess of nature. That is why worshipping on this day wearing cream, yellow, green and brown clothes is fruitful.

Day 5 of Navratri: White

Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. Worshipping Skandmata wearing white, milky, red or green clothes is considered auspicious. The mother is pleased and blesses her with the attainment of health and knowledge.

Day 6 of Navratri: Orange

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. This form of Durga Maa is also called Mahishasur Mardini. On this day, worship should be done by wearing clothes of orange, red, maroon, ocher or coral colour.

Day 7 of Navratri: Blue

Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. Purple, grey, blue and sky colours are considered auspicious in their worship. The goddess blesses the devotees to stay away from the troubles.

Day 8 of Navratri: Red

On the eighth day of Navratri, Mahagauri is worshipped in the form of Maa Durga. Mahagauri is called the goddess of happiness and peace. Wearing saffron, orange, pink or red coloured clothes is considered auspicious in their worship.

Day 9 of Navratri: Pink, Red

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Wearing red, pink, cream, orange clothes is considered auspicious for worshipers on this day.