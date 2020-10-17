Image Source : TWITTER/@RITURATHAUR Nine avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped each day

Navratri 2020: Here are 9 avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped each day

The most significant Hindu festival -- Navratri, marking the auspicious nine days, started on Saturday, October 17. The festival defines Goddess Durga's victory as she defeated the demon Mahishasur.

Started on 17th October, 'Sharad Navratri' or 'Sharadiya Navratri' would culminate on 25th October 2020 with Dussehra. For these nine days people worship 9 avatars of Goddess Durga while following their fast.

Largely there are four known types of Navratri falling in a year, like, Magha Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri is the most significant one.Each day of the Sharad Navratri holds great significance and considered as sacred.

On Day 1 of Navratri, known as Pratipada, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. Shailputri, who is shown riding the bull is considered as the incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Her form is portrayed with a Trishula in her right hand and lotus in her left.

The second day, known as Dwitiya, October 18, Goddess Bhrahmacharini is worshipped. The goddess signifies love, wisdom, knowledge and loyalty. She carried Japmala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left.

Tritiya, October 19, Goddess Chandraghanta, the third avatar of Goddess Parvati, who adorned her forehead with a half-moon is worshipped.

On the Chaturthi, October 20, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped.

Goddess Skandamata, the fifth avatar of Goddess Parvati is worshipped on the Panchami. She is potrays the strength of a mother.

On Shasthi, October 22, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. Riding on the lion, she is portrayed as the warrior Goddess.

On the Saptami, Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped.

Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the 8th day of Navratri, known as Ashtami. She is considered a symbol of peace and intelligence.

On the Navami, the last day of Navratri, October 25, Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. She is considered the embodiment of accomplishment and is portrayed as sitting on a lotus.

These are the nine avatars of Goddess Durga that are worshipped by her devotees in 'Sharad Navratri' or 'Sharadiya Navratri'

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage