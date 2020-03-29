Navratri 2020 Day 5: Worship Maa Katyayani, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

The fifth avatar of Maa Durga is Maa Katyayani who is worshipped on this day with great enthusiasm. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayini to kill the demon Mahishasura. Katyayini appears as a warrior Goddess. So this day is celebrated as the victory of good over evil during the nine auspicious days of Navratri. It is said that Maa Katyayani is represented by four arms. Her upper left hand has a sword and her lower left hand represents lotus. It is believed that while worshipping the Goddess, her devotees feel 'Agya Chakra' which shows them the path to sacrificing everything for her and she fulfils the wishes of her worshippers.
Praying to Goddess Katyayini helps in improving one’s marital life and provides relief to her devotees from all the troubles in their life. According to Hindu mythology, sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Goddess Durga accepted his request and was born in the ashram of Katyayana. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods and that is when the deities, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesha requested Goddess Durga to end the torment of Mahishasur. Sage Katyayana was the first one who got the privilege to worship her, hence the name Katyayani.
Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi
Worship the Kalash and pray to an idol of Maa Katyayani. Chant mantras and stotr path with flowers in your hands. Finish the puja by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.
Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Mantra
Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam
Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim
Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram
Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami
Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham
Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.
Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path
Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan
Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute
Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute
Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma
Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.
