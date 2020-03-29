Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navratri 2020 Day 5: Worship Maa Katyayani, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Stotr Path

The fifth avatar of Maa Durga is Maa Katyayani who is worshipped on this day with great enthusiasm. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayini to kill the demon Mahishasura. Katyayini appears as a warrior Goddess. So this day is celebrated as the victory of good over evil during the nine auspicious days of Navratri. It is said that Maa Katyayani is represented by four arms. Her upper left hand has a sword and her lower left hand represents lotus. It is believed that while worshipping the Goddess, her devotees feel 'Agya Chakra' which shows them the path to sacrificing everything for her and she fulfils the wishes of her worshippers.

Praying to Goddess Katyayini helps in improving one’s marital life and provides relief to her devotees from all the troubles in their life. According to Hindu mythology, sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Goddess Durga accepted his request and was born in the ashram of Katyayana. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods and that is when the deities, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesha requested Goddess Durga to end the torment of Mahishasur. Sage Katyayana was the first one who got the privilege to worship her, hence the name Katyayani.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

Worship the Kalash and pray to an idol of Maa Katyayani. Chant mantras and stotr path with flowers in your hands. Finish the puja by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2020 Day 5: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page