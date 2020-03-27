Navratri 2020 Day 3: Significance, puja vidhi, mantra, and stotr path for worshiping Maa Kushmanda 

Maa Kushmanda is another manifestation of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. The nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival are celebrated with great enthusiasm and people observe fast in order to please the Goddess. They chant various mantras and slokas while worshiping the deity. After pleasing Maa Shailputri and Maa Brahmacharini on Day 1 and 2 respectively, people offer their prayers to Maa Kushmanda and worship her with flowers and rice.
Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Significance
The name Kushmanda is formed with three words —'Ku', 'Ushma' and 'Anda'; Ku stands for little, Ushma stands for warmth and Anda means egg. It stands for someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg. Thus, Maa Kushmanda is the true symbolism of divine spark. She has eight arms holding Kamandalu, Gada, Chakra, Dhanush, lotus-flowers and other edges and a japmala. She rides a lion and since she has eight arms, she is also known as 'Devi AshtaBhuja'.
Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi
Pray to Goddess Kushmanda with all your heart but make sure you take flowers in your hands and bow down before the Goddess before starting your puja. Then offer flowers, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor, and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewelry and other pious things.
Recite an aarti in front of the goddess and end the puja by distributing sweets/prasadam among your friends, or family members, or needy ones.
Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Mantra
To seek the blessings of Maa Kushmanda, chant the following mantra while worshipping her:
Ya Devi sarvabhuteshu Ma Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita
OR
Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandraghkrit Shekharam
Sinhruda Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashswanim
Bhaswar Bhanu Nibha Anahat Stihta Chaturth Durga Trinetraam
Kamandalu, Chap, Baan, Padamsudhakalash, Chakra, Gada, Japavatidharam
Patambar Paridhana Kamniya Mriduhasya Nanalamkar Bhushitam
Manjeer, Haar, Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Praful Vadnamcharu Chibukam Kant Kapola Tung Kucham
Komlangi Smermukhi Shrikanti Nimnanabhi Nitnambneem
Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Stotr Path
Durgatinashini Twahi Daridradi Vinashneem
Jayamda Dhanda Kushmanda Pranmamyaham
Trailokyasundari Twahi dukh shok Nivarineem
Parmanandmayi Kushmanda Pranmabhyaham
Though the celebration varies from state to state; in West Bengal, men and women celebrate Navratri festival as Durga Pooja and worship huge idols of Goddess Durga. In Gujarat people perform the traditional dance which is known as Garba almost throughout the night. They wear colourful dresses and mostly Indian traditional dresses are preferred. This year, the celebrations have been stalled due to coronavirus outspread. PM Modi has announced a 321-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 24.
