Navratri 2020 Day 3: Significance, puja vidhi, mantra, and stotr path for worshiping Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is another manifestation of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. The nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival are celebrated with great enthusiasm and people observe fast in order to please the Goddess. They chant various mantras and slokas while worshiping the deity. After pleasing Maa Shailputri and Maa Brahmacharini on Day 1 and 2 respectively, people offer their prayers to Maa Kushmanda and worship her with flowers and rice.

Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Significance

The name Kushmanda is formed with three words —'Ku', 'Ushma' and 'Anda'; Ku stands for little, Ushma stands for warmth and Anda means egg. It stands for someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg. Thus, Maa Kushmanda is the true symbolism of divine spark. She has eight arms holding Kamandalu, Gada, Chakra, Dhanush, lotus-flowers and other edges and a japmala. She rides a lion and since she has eight arms, she is also known as 'Devi AshtaBhuja'.

Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Pray to Goddess Kushmanda with all your heart but make sure you take flowers in your hands and bow down before the Goddess before starting your puja. Then offer flowers, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor, and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewelry and other pious things.

Recite an aarti in front of the goddess and end the puja by distributing sweets/prasadam among your friends, or family members, or needy ones.

Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Mantra

To seek the blessings of Maa Kushmanda, chant the following mantra while worshipping her:

Ya Devi sarvabhuteshu Ma Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

OR

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandraghkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashswanim

Bhaswar Bhanu Nibha Anahat Stihta Chaturth Durga Trinetraam

Kamandalu, Chap, Baan, Padamsudhakalash, Chakra, Gada, Japavatidharam

Patambar Paridhana Kamniya Mriduhasya Nanalamkar Bhushitam

Manjeer, Haar, Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vadnamcharu Chibukam Kant Kapola Tung Kucham

Komlangi Smermukhi Shrikanti Nimnanabhi Nitnambneem

Happy Navratri 2020: Maa Kushmanda Stotr Path

Durgatinashini Twahi Daridradi Vinashneem

Jayamda Dhanda Kushmanda Pranmamyaham

Trailokyasundari Twahi dukh shok Nivarineem

Parmanandmayi Kushmanda Pranmabhyaham

Though the celebration varies from state to state; in West Bengal, men and women celebrate Navratri festival as Durga Pooja and worship huge idols of Goddess Durga. In Gujarat people perform the traditional dance which is known as Garba almost throughout the night. They wear colourful dresses and mostly Indian traditional dresses are preferred. This year, the celebrations have been stalled due to coronavirus outspread. PM Modi has announced a 321-day nationwide lockdown starting from March 24.

