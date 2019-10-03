Navratri 2019 Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani; Know puja vidhi, mantra and aarti

Goddess Katyayani, also known as the sixth form of Ma Durga is considered to be the sixth and most violent form of Goddess Durga. She is often depicted with 4, 10 or 18 hands and is the form of warrior goddess. According to the legends, in one of her births, goddess Durga was born as the daughter of Rishi Katyayan, and hence was named Katyayani. She is called the destroyer of Danavs, Asurs and negative elements. She murdered the demon Mahishasur, carries a sword in one hand and lotus in another.

Navratri 2019 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Timings

Shashti Tithi (षष्ठी तिथि) will continue till 09:35 am on the 4th of October 2019.

Navratri 2019 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

Goddess Katyayani is said to be really fond of honey, hence make sure to use honey in her bhog. Spread a red cloth on the chowki and place a picture or idol of the goddess. Now worship devi in the same manner as you worshipped the other goddesses on the five days.

Now offer red flowers to the goddess, join hands and enchant the following matra 108 times-

"ऊं ऐं हीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चे।"

Do the following aarti and consume prasad thereafter.

मां कत्यायनी की आरती

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी

जय जगमाता जग की महारानी

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा

वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा

कई नाम है कई धाम है

यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है

हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी

कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते

हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की

ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली

अपना नाम जपाने वाली

ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए

ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये

हर संकट को दूर करेगी

भंडारे भरपूर करेगी

जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे

कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे