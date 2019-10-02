Navratri 2019 Day 5: Worship Goddess Skandmata; Know puja vidhi, mantra and aarti

Ma Skandmata, often considered the fifth avatar of goddess Durga, is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratras. Goddess Skandmata is the mother of Skand, also known as Kartikeya, who is the commander-in-chief of the army of gods. She bestows her devotees with inestimable knowledge. Goddess Skandmata is portrayed with four hands. With one hand, she holds Skand and in the other two hands, she is depicted holding lotuses and her fourth hand appears in a granting position, blessing her devotees.

According to the legends, by the mercy of Maa Skandmata, even an idiot becomes an ocean of knowledge. Legends say that Sanskrit scholar Kalidasa was able to create the two masterpieces – ‘Raghuvansh Maha Kavya' and ‘Meghdoot' with the grace of Maa Skandmata.

By worshipping Skandmata, one can also get the blessings of Kartikeya as he is seated in goddesses' lap.

Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata Puja Timings

Panchmi will start from 11.41 am on the 2nd of October and will continue till 10.12 am on the 3rd of October.

Navratri 2019 Day 5: Maa Skandmata Puja Vidhi

Establish Mata's portrait on a chowki and cleanse the area with Ganga jal. Place a pot made of copper, silver, or mud on the chowki, fill it with water and place a coconut on the pot. Now establish Sri Ganesh, Varun, Navgrah, Shodas matraka (16 goddesses) and Sapt Ghrat Matraka. Now worship all the gods and goddesses with vedic mantras.

Worship Shiva and Brahma after praying to the goddess. People suffering from digestive, cough as well as bone problems should definitely worship goddess Skandmata.

Goddess is believed to be very fond of bananas, so it is imperative to offer bananas in her prasad.

स्कंदमाता का मंत्र

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु मां स्कंदमाता रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

or

सिंहासनगता नित्यं पद्माश्रितकरद्वया।

शुभदास्तु सदा देवी स्कन्दमाता यशस्विनी॥

स्कंदमाता की आरती

जय तेरी हो अस्कंध माता

पांचवा नाम तुम्हारा आता

सब के मन की जानन हारी

जग जननी सब की महतारी

तेरी ज्योत जलाता रहू मै

हरदम तुम्हे ध्याता रहू मै

कई नामो से तुझे पुकारा

मुझे एक है तेरा सहारा

कही पहाड़ो पर है डेरा

कई शेहरो मै तेरा बसेरा

हर मंदिर मै तेरे नजारे

गुण गाये तेरे भगत प्यारे

भगति अपनी मुझे दिला दो

शक्ति मेरी बिगड़ी बना दो

इन्दर आदी देवता मिल सारे

करे पुकार तुम्हारे द्वारे

दुष्ट दत्य जब चढ़ कर आये

तुम ही खंडा हाथ उठाये

दासो को सदा बचाने आई

'चमन' की आस पुजाने आई

