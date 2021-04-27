Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEHANGERVALET Mother's Day 2021 in India: Date, history and importance

Mother's Day is a celebration of relentless love, sacrifice and care that a mother has towards her child. A mother's love is always unconditional and pure for her children. A quote by American author Mitch Albom perfectly sums up the epitome of care and love that mothers are. "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth". In most of the countries, Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, while several others celebrate the occasion on different dates according to their beliefs.

A mom protects you, loves you, pampers you and cares for you to make you a competent human being. Can you even imagine a life without her? It seems impossible.

When is Mother's Day in 2021?

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as the Mother's Day every year in India. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, May 9.

Mother’s day is a celebration that is observed in the honour of all the mothers across the globe, thanking them for their motherhood and contributions to the society.

History and significance:

The first Mother’s Day celebration began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted to be celebrated as her mom wished so before her death. She took up the initiative and held a memorial in the year 1908, three years after her death at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It was also her who had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States, in the year 1905, when her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis had passed away. Anna Jarvis’s request to make it a holiday was denied initially in 1911 but US started observing the day to honour their mothers.

In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

As per another story, it is believed that it is celebrated in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Arab countries, the day is celebrated on March 21, which is also known as Spring Equinox.