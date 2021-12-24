Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages for friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images

The festive is here again. With a lot of merriment, it's time to rejuvenate yourself and bring out the new you with the New Year around the corner. But before the New Year, it's Christmas time! While the celebrations this year won't be as grand due to the Covid Omicron variant spread at an alarming rate, there is still no reason for us to miss out on the excitement of the return of the Santa Clause and exchanging gifts. The entire world celebrates Christmas on December 25 and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. This is the time to show gratitude and express love your everyone. People wish "Merry Christmas" to each other and pray for everyone's happiness.

Here are some heartfelt Christmas 2021 wishes, greetings and quotes that you can send to your loved ones if you are not with them in this season of merriment. Wish them and make their day special!

Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses

The time for celebration and gathering is about to begin. Prepare yourself to embrace the best of this year. Wish you a Merry Christmas! May the sparkle and joy of Christmas fill your heart. I wish you a season filled with happiness and merry-making. Merry Christmas to you and your family Christmas just isn't the same without being with family. And even though we are apart this year, the memories of all Christmases past brings me good cheer. I would send you a Christmas card, but I forgot how to address an envelope, where to buy stamps and I wanted to save you a trip to your mailbox! Your friendship and love are the best gift I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas! May your heart and home be filled with all the joys of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas! May all your stress fade away and your heart be filled with wonder and warmth. Merry Christmas! New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So, it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in advance. It's people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you and Merry Christmas! May this Christmas fill your life with new hope, positivity, joy, and bliss. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your dear ones!

Merry Christmas 2021: HD Images, Facebook Wallpapers

Have a Merry Christmas you guys!