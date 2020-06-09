Image Source : INDIA TV Maulana Mahmood Madani on fake news amid coronavirus crisis: Stay away and be alert

Maulana Mahmood Madani, the general secretary of the Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind made his appearance on IndiaTV Dharma Sammelan to throw light on life amid the coronavirus crisis. He says we still haven't reached the peak and the real problem has now started since the lockdown has been lifted. It is important to follow the instructions laid down by the government and medical experts to save oneself and the ones we love. The bravery lies in staying inside in the time of the COVID-19 crisis. Visit mosque but follow the rules of social distancing, keep washing your hands, and keep yourself protected.

Maulana Mahmood Madani also spoke about the spread of fake news amid the crisis and said that one should be alert and stay away from such news and also, one shouldn't engage in spreading any kind of false coronavirus news, knowingly or unknowingly.

He also shed some light on how we as a society can unite and help the downtrodden and needy in the time of the Covid-19 crisis. Even religious beliefs say that helping poor people and being kind to them will bring happiness in the long run.

