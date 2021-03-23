Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYKUM52971933 Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2021: Images, Wishes, History, Inspirational Quotes by Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day is celebrated year after year on March 23 in remembrance of our three brave freedom viz-- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. People on this day pay tribute to the three inspirational youngsters who sacrificed their lives during the Indian freedom struggle. It was on March 23 in 1931 that they were hanged to death by the Britishers. Known for his bravery, clarity of thought, and exceptional patriotism, Bhagat Singh's name is etched in the Indian conscience for his thoughts on revolution, freedom, love, and individuality. On this day, let's have a look at its history, significance, images, wishes, and inspirational quotes.

Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2021 History & Significance:

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were arrested on murder charges which gained national momentum. They were sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case and were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, at 7.30 pm in the Lahore jail.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2021 History & Significance

Bhagat Singh at the age of 23 became an inspiration for future generations as he became the face of nationalism and hero figure in the eyes of Indians.

Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2021 images:

Bhagat Singh quotes on Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2021:

“Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.”

“Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff.”

“Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.”

“Love always elevates the character of man. It never lowers him, provided love be love.”

"…by crushing individuals, they cannot kill ideas."

“Zindagi to apne damm par hi jiyi jaati hain..dusron ke kandhe par toh sirf janaze uthaye jaate hain.”