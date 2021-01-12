Makar Sankranti 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Time, Know important beliefs related to the festival of kites

The festival of Makar Sankranti, one of the major festivals of Hindus, is on 14th January this year. The festival is celebrated when the Sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign during the Pausha month. According to Hindu beliefs, the festivals is marked by charity and giving 'daan'. On this day people not only make khichdi in their homes but also donate rice and pulses. In many places, the festival of Makar Sankranti is also called the festival of khichdi due to making khichdi and doing charity on this day. Know the beliefs related to the festival of Makar Sankranti, its auspicious time, what to do on this day and the mythology related to it.

Auspicious time of Makar Sankranti 2021-

Punya Kaal in the morning - 8:03 am to 12:30 pm

Maha punya kaal in the morning - 8:03 am to 8:27 am

Know what to do on the day of Makar Sankranti 2021-

Take a bath before sunrise on this day

After this, put red flowers and Akshat in a Kalash and offer Arghya to the Sun.

Chant mantra while offering arghya

Read Shrimad Bhagavad or Gita on this day

Donate ghee in addition to sesame, grain and blanket

Make khichdi in food

Offer khichdi to God

Eat grain in the evening

If you donate sesame seeds in addition to utensils to a poor person on this day, you will get relief from all the problems associated with Saturn (shani).

Makar Sankranti katha (story)-

According to the legend inscribed in Hindu Puranas, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Lord Surya goes to his son Lord Shani. At that time Lord Shani is representing Capricorn (makar). Lord Shani is the god of Capricorn. For this reason, this day is celebrated as Makar Sankranti. It is believed that if a father goes to meet his son on this special day, then all his sorrows and sufferings go away.

Other mythology related to Makar Sankranti-

There is another legend related to Makar Sankranti which is described in Mahabharata. This story is related to Bhishma Pitamah. Bhishma Pitamah got the boon of death by his will. When he gets hit by an arrow in the battle and he was lying on Saiyya, he was waiting for the sun to be in Uttarayana to give up his life. It is believed that attaining life in Uttarayan leads to salvation.

It is said that flying kite on Makar Sankranti is auspicious because due to this, people are exposed to sun rays. Since the festival is governed by Lord Surya and he is worshipped on this day, it is believed that flying kite in the sun on this day helps treat all skin problems associated with winter.